Environment Three monkeys released to nature in Quang Ngai province Three northern pig-tailed macaques were returned to the protection forest in Minh Long district, the central province of Quang Ngai on February 2.

Environment Severe cold spells expected to hit northern mountainous provinces late this month Severe cold spells are expected to hit northern mountainous and midland provinces in the second half of this month, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Quang Binh: rare wild cat handed over to authorities Police in Quang Chau commune in Quang Trach district of the central province of Quang Binh on February 1 received a rare wild cat listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book from a local resident.

Environment 96% of urban household wastes to be safely processed in 2023 Vietnam targets having 96% of urban household wastes collected and processed up to standards this year, said Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Vietnam Environment Administration Hoang Van Thuc.