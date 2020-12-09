RoK’s agricultural exports to Southeast Asia increase
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s agricultural exports to Southeast Asia and India, which are included in its New Southern Policy, reached 1.39 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2020, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Source: Seoul Nowon District Office)
Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s agricultural exports to Southeast Asia and India, which are included in its New Southern Policy, reached 1.39 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2020, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.
The RoK’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs reported on December 9 that the country’s 11-month agricultural exports approximated 7.4 trillion KRW (6.84 billion USD), rising 6.8 percent from the same period last year.
In particular, shipments to Thailand grew 9.8 percent, Indonesia 4 percent, the Philippines 33.1 percent, Singapore 19.8 percent, Malaysia 23.1 percent, and India 34.7 percent.
The ministry expected agricultural exports to these markets will rise further thanks to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which was inked last month by ASEAN countries and dialogue partners, including the RoK./.