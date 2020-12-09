ASEAN ASEAN, EU experts discuss access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines Experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) convened on December 8 to exchange best practices on policies and to identify further opportunities for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines.

ASEAN ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.

World Phnom Penh declaration adopted at 9th ACMECS Summit The 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit held via videoconference on December 9 has adopted a Phnom Penh declaration.