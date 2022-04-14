RoK’s KT group to launch telemedicine service in Vietnam
The KT group, the Republic of Korea’s largest telecommunications company, announced on April 13 its plan to launch a telemedicine service in Vietnam with Hanoi Medical University this year.
Illustrative image (Photo: Industry Global News24)Seoul (VNA) –
An agreement was signed on April 13 between representatives between the KT group and university to jointly develop a telemedicine service that will diagnose and monitor patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
The service will allow patients to monitor their current health status and receive advice on working out and what medicine to take.
To operate the service this year, the KT group will set up a local subsidiary, which will hire and train local doctors for remote consultations with patients.
Besides, the KT group and Hanoi Medical University will develop an artificial intelligence (AI) programme to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. The research will be based on work by Professor Hwang Kyo-seon from the College of Medicine at Kyung Hee University.
The KT group has been collaborating with Kyung Hee University in the bio health field since 2018, according to the group./.