Business Aquatic exports spike 40% in H1 Vietnam’s aquatic exports spiked 40% year-on-year to reach nearly 5.8 billion USD in the first half of 2022, the Vietnamese Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,121 VND/USD on July 4, up 9 VND from the last working day in previous week (July 1).

Videos Vietnam seeks ways to step up food exports to African market According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, African countries' demand for food, especially rice, is high and diverse. Therefore, Vietnam is string to seek partnerships to boost food exports to the African market.