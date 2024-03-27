The Sun Symphony Orchestra (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – "Symphony no. 1 in D minor" - the first symphony of famous Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943) will be performed in Vietnam for the first time at Hanoi’s Ho Guom Opera on March 30 evening.



It is the highlight of the concert “Rachmaninoff: King of Melody” that will be held to honour the composer.



Eighty international artists of the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will perform the work under the direction of conductor Olivier Ochanine.



Also at the concert, Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung will perform Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43”.





Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Born in 1996 in Hanoi, Trung’s talent was revealed early. At the age of 7, he started playing piano under the instruction of Professor Filomena Dziedzic in Warsaw, Poland. Two years later, he won the first prize in the Emmy Alberg competition in Lodz, Poland. Then, he continued to win many prizes at major piano contests in the European country.



His latest achievements include a victory at the 17th National Piano Festival "Chopin's Interpretations of the Young" in Konin-Zychlin (2021), 5th prize at the Polish National Frydery Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw (2020), Grand Prix at the International Chamber Music Competition in Vietnam (2019), and 3rd prize at the Karlovac International Piano Competition in Croatia (2019). In 2021, he participated in the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw./.