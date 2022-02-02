Society Dong Cuu - the only royal robe embroidering village in Hanoi Dong Cuu village in Dung Tien commune of Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin has long been famous for its traditional embroidery, especially the making of royal robes for kings of feudal dynasties in Vietnam, and the craft has still been upheld nowadays.

Society Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Society Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tet away from home of Vietnamese expats in Australia As COVID again spoils traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, Asian-Australians have been forced to keep their usually free-ranging family traditions closer to home, Australia’s ABC News reported.