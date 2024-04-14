Saigon Co.op signs a MOU with Winrock International in HCM City (Photo courtesy of Saigon Co.op)

HCM City (VNA) - Saigon Co.op signed an MoU with non-profit Winrock International in HCM City on April 12 to reduce environmental pollution by developing a waste circulation model, enhancing waste separation at source and raising the extended producer responsibility.

Within the framework of the programme, Saigon Co.op also signed agreements with the Tan Binh Culture JSC (ALTA Group) and Green Connect JSC to implement it at its stores.

The partnership is part of the Pollution Reducing Project funded by USAID, which the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Winrock International are managing.

Saigon Co.op will apply the waste circulation process through a plastic waste recycling station and an organic waste circulation model.

Under the former, Saigon Co.op and ALTA Group will install plastic bottle/aluminum can collection machines at Co.opmart supermarkets in HCM City.

The AI-based machines will automatically identify, classify and collect the bottles and cans.

For each bottle/can a user puts into the machine, they will receive a certain number of points that will be converted into vouchers for shopping on e-commerce platforms.

The programme will be piloted in HCM City from April 2024 to January 2025 before being deployed across the Co.op supermarket network.

Saigon Co.op will collaborate with Green Connect for the organic waste classification, collection and treatment at its supermarkets in the city from April 2024 to January 2025.

Based on results, the programme will be widely deployed./.