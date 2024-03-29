Environment Waste collection, cleanup campaign to be launched in Ha Long Bay Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh will kick off a campaign on March 26 to thoroughly clean up and collect waste in Ha Long Bay, deputy head of the bay management board Pham Dinh Huynh has announced.

Environment Magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported in Hanoi’s outlying district An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc on March 25 morning, said the Institute of Geophysics (IGP) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Environment Vietnam saves 428,000 kwh of electricity during Earth Hour 2024 Vietnam saved a total of 428,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to approximately 858.9 million VND (34,675 USD) by switching off the light for one hour on March 23 in response to the Earth Hour 2024, the National Load Dispatch Centre (EVNNLDC) has revealed.

Environment Vietnam receives 51.5 million USD in carbon credits from WB Vietnam has received a 51.5 million USD payment for verified emissions reductions - commonly referred to as carbon credits - for reducing deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+) and for enhancing carbon stored in forests through reforestation and afforestation, according to the World Bank (WB)'s press release this week.