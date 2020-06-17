Samsung regains top spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market
Samsung Electronics Co. recaptured the top spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market in the first quarter of the year by edging out its Chinese rivals, according to a recent Counterpoint Research report.
Illustrative image (Source: IBTimes UK)
Hanoi (VNA) - Samsung Electronics Co. recaptured the top spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market in the first quarter of the year by edging out its Chinese rivals, according to a recent Counterpoint Research report.
Samsung's market share in Southeast Asia stood at 18.9 percent in the January-March period, outperforming Chinese phone maker Oppo by 0.2 percentage point, Yonhap news agency cited the report as saying.
Chinese players also occupied the third to fifth spots on the list. Xiaomi came in third at 14.8 percent, followed by Vivo with 13.6 percent and Realme with 7.3 percent.
Samsung has been taking the top spot in the Southeast Asian market, but in the fourth quarter of last year, it was beaten by Oppo.
According to Counterpoint Research, the rise in premium smartphones in the region is boding well for Samsung.
Budget smartphones priced less than 100 USD accounted for 27 percent of the Southeast Asian market in the first quarter, down from 46 percent a year ago.
In contrast, the portion of smartphones priced between 600 USD and 900 USD increased from 4 percent to 10 percent over the cited period./.