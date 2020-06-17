World Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia at a press conference informing the outcomes of the online Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

ASEAN Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 held Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined other ASEAN foreign ministers and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

World ADB helps Philippines address COVID-19 crisis The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Philippines have signed a 500 million USD loan to help the country's efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a heavy toll on the poor.