Scented books for kids make debut
The first two in a set of scented books developed by Dinh Ti Trading And Culture Service Company Limited and Youth Publishing House have made their debut, one with the fragrance of flowers and the other with that of various kinds of fruits.
Scented book with the fragrance of fruits (Photo: DinhTiBooks).Hanoi (VNA) –
The books include short stories and colourful pictures on species of flowers and fruits. By rubbing his/her fingers on the pictures, readers can enjoy the sweet fragrance.
All the scents used are tested and certified as safe for readers. The scents can be faded away after six months to two years, depending on the frequency of use.
In addition, children can also learn English words of these flowers and fruits by using QR codes on smartphones./.