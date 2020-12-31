SCIC’s pre-tax profit rises 36 percent in 2020
The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has declared an estimated pre-tax profit of nearly 6.6 trillion VND (286.3 million USD) in 2020, up 36 percent compared to the target set for the year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The corporation announced that it has, by December 31, posted revenue of over 7.94 trillion VND and after-tax profit of 6.19 trillion VND, up 15 percent and 36 percent from the set targets.
It contributed over 9.3 trillion VND to the State budget, 2.7 times higher than the yearly plan.
The firm successfully sold its stakes in 253 companies in the 2015-2020, and part of shares at 14 others, collecting over 42.1 trillion VND.
Regarding financial investment activities, over the last five years, SCIC has considered investment possibilities in different sectors, and its investment disbursement totaled 14.97 trillion VND./.