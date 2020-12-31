Business Origin fraud threatens local exporters After a local silk importer was recently found to be disguising Chinese products as Vietnamese to sell them in India, experts have warned of the risks of losing out on exports and preferential tariffs due to intellectual property (IP) violations.

Business Vietnamese, Indian garment-textile firms seek partnership chances Vietnamese and Indian businesses sought partnership opportunities in garment and textile sector during an online conference held by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India and the Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce and Industries (IICI) on December 30.

Business Imported beef grabs 70 percent of market share Vietnam imported 70 percent of its beef this year, with domestic beef accounting for only 30 percent of the market.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on December 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on December 31, down 10 VND from the previous day.