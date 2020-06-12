Business Fruit, farm produce week opens in Hanoi The second fruit and farm produce week kicked off in Hanoi on June 11 with the participation of over 20 cities and provinces nationwide.

Business Fast delivery app HeyU expands its operation to Hai Phong city HeyU - a fast delivery application, on June 11 officially launched its service in the northern port city of Hai Phong, continuing its expansion plan across the country.

Business Footwear exports to the US set for tough year Footwear exports to the US have been forecast to struggle in the remaining months of this year due to falling demand, though it recorded a 10 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year.

Business Reference exchange rate surges on June 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on June 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.