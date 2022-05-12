World Malaysian expert stresses significance of Special ASEAN - US Summit A Malaysian expert in international affairs has highlighted the significance of the Special ASEAN - US Summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.

World SEA Games 31: Thailand beat Malaysia 6-2 in men’s futsal Thailand crushed Malaysia 6-2 at the opening match of SEA Games 31 men’s futsal which took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 11.

World SEA Games 31: U23 Thailand receive bonus after win over Singapore Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the men's U23 team of Thailand, has given a bonus to the players after their 5-0 win over Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.