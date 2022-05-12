SEA Games 31: Cambodian cyclists determined to obtain best results
The Cambodian Cycling Federation (CCF) has selected outstanding athletes to take part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) being held in Vietnam.
Hoa Binh province will host the mountain biking on May 14-17 and road cycling on May 19-22 in the framework of SEA Games 31, with the participation of about 400 riders and officials .(Photo: VNA)
The Cambodian team - which includes nine cyclists, four coaches and officials from the federation – will be divided into two groups to travel from Cambodia to Vietnam, the Phnom Penh Post reported.
The first group left for Hanoi on May 12 – the date of the official opening ceremony of the SEA Games 31 – to compete in mountain biking men’s and women’s single categories as well as a mixed relay event from May 14 to 16.
The second group will leave Cambodia on May 16 to participate in road cycling, individual time trial, and individual mass start road race events.
CCF secretary-general Nou Chamroeun said the Cambodian cyclists are ready and highly committed to achieving their best results, but still reluctant to set medal goals.
“After careful preparation and a lot of hard training, we are hopeful of some good results, but we cannot say with certainty which medals we think we have a shot at bringing home,” he told the Phnom Penh Post on May 10.
Chamroeun placed high hopes on the two female Cambodian cyclists, saying that he saw a lot of potential in them.
In a May 9 meeting with the cycling team, CCF vice-president Kem Sokhon encouraged the Cambodian national cyclists to compete hard and grab good results for the country.
Cambodian-American cyclist Phan ‘Johnny’ Jonathan expressed his excitement after arriving in the kingdom to prepare for the Games.
“I am more than ready to attend this regional sporting event – with the goal of winning an international gold medal," he told the newspaper.
"It is a dream that will come true for me to represent my home country after working so hard in training,” Phan said.
Besides Phan Jonathan, other members of Cambodia’s cycling team include Khem Malai, Yoath Kanika, Sang Seyha, Hout Loyraksmey, Lim Viwath, Chhan Chhay Fhong, Mao Piseth and Chan Pich./.
