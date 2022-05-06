Culture - Sports Philippines beat Timor Leste 4-0 in SEA Games 31 opener The Philippines defeated Timor Leste 4-0 in the first match of Group A in the men’s football at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern province of Phu Tho on May 6.

Videos 11 outstanding athletes attend SEA Games fire ceremony The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.

Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.

Videos Fencer named Vietnam’s flag bearer for third time at SEA Games Fencer Vu Thanh An has been named flag bearer for the Vietnamese team at the opening ceremony of SEA Games 31 on May 12 in Hanoi.