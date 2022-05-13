Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Kurash team win seven gold medals Nguyen Thi Thanh Tram on May 13 won a gold for the Vietnamese Kurash team at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), lifting the total number of gold medals in the sport to seven, surpassing the target of five.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese fencer wins gold in men's sabre Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An won gold at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men's sabre individual event on May 13.