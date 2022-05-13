SEA Games 31: Hanoi ready for billiard competitions
The gymnasium of Ha Dong district in Hanoi is ready for billiard competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will start on May 14.
According to Director of the Culture, Information and Sports Centre of Ha Dong district Nguyen Quoc Cuong, the district authority has established an organising committee and its sub-committees to well serve the organisation of the billiard competitions.
Plans to ensure security and order, traffic safety, COVID-19 prevention, and food safety and hygiene have been seriously implemented.
Attention has been also paid to selecting volunteers to support sports delegations and reporters during the regional sports event.
The billiard players will compete from May 14 - 22 at the Ha Dong gymnasium for 10 sets of medals, including Men's Pool, Women's Pool, English Billards, Snooker, 1-cushion Carom and 3-cushion Carom.
There are 14 Vietnamese billiard players attending SEA Games 31, including the presence of "masters" such as Tran Quyet Chien, Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu, Huynh Thi Ngoc Huyen, and Bui Xuan Vang./.