Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese fencer wins gold in men's sabre Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An won gold at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men's sabre individual event on May 13.

Culture - Sports Tours ready for SEA Games guests Hosting SEA Games 31 presents a golden opportunity for Vietnam to promote its tourism destinations and products to the Southeast Asian market.