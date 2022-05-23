SEA Games 31: Indonesia satisfied with position in top three
An Indonesian minister has said that the country’s success to be placed in the top three in the 31st SEA Games met the President's expectations and demonstrated the effectiveness of the National Sports Grand Design (DBON).
Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the men's badminton doubles final at SEA Games 31 on May 22. They won the gold medal in this all-Indonesian match. (Photo: VNA)
In a statement on May 22, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali attributed Indonesia's place in the top three in the SEA Games in Vietnam to the hard work by all parties, particularly athletes, adding that this also demonstrated that their DBON has been on the right track.
According to the organiser's data, Indonesia is placed third with 69 gold medals, 91 silvers, and 81 bronzes. The Games' host, Vietnam, is placed first with 205 golds, 125 silvers, and 116 bronzes, while Thailand ranks second with 92 golds, 103 silvers, and 136 bronzes.
The minister also thanked the Indonesian athletes for their efforts put in the Games as well as the Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam, the chef de mission, Indonesia's National Olympic Committee, the National Sports Committee, and other stakeholders.
Compared to the last 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Indonesia only sent half of the number for the Games this year, he noted, adding that the medals obtained have satisfied their expectation.
Amali said the authority will employ the same method and system to select athletes for future international competitions, particularly for the Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou and SEA Games in Cambodia, both in 2023./.