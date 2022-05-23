World Singapore, Indonesia to jointly develop port in Central Java Indonesia and Singapore plan to build an international container port in Kendal industrial park - a joint venture between the two countries - in Central Java of Indonesia, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said.

World Thai media: Thailand’s loss to Vietnam in men’s football heartbreaking Nham Manh Dung’s leaping header in the 83rd minute giving Vietnam the SEA Games 31 men's football crown has made headlines on Thailand’s media, describing the news as a heartbreak for Thai fans.

Politics Deputy PM addresses 78th session of ESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressed the opening of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok on May 23, which he is attending at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.