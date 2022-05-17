SEA Games 31: Muong woman brings first gold medal to Vietnamese cycling
Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh, a cyclist from the Muong ethnic minority group, won the first gold medal for the Vietnamese cycling team at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games.
Quynh finished her race at the cross-country event on May 16 at a time of 1:18:5, leaving her Malaysian rivals Natahsya Soon and Nuz Assyria behind.
Quynh said the gold medal has significant meaning to her as this is the first time she has competed in her own hometown.
On May 17, in the men and women’s cross-country relay events, the Vietnamese team completed the 20.8km race only 34 seconds after their Malaysian competitors and won a silver medal.
Cycling competitions will continue in northern Hoa Binh province on May 19 with road race events./.