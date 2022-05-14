SEA Games 31: Sports delegations get free entry to Thang Long Imperial Citadel
The Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre has allowed free daytime admission to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel for athletes and sports delegations attending the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to welcome the largest regional sports event.
Tourists visit the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre has allowed free daytime admission to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel for athletes and sports delegations attending the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to welcome the largest regional sports event.
As part of its efforts to attract visitors to the citadel, the centre has also reduced the entrance fees of the night tour "Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” in May 2022 from 300,000 VND (12.99 USD) per person to 200,000 VND.
According to the centre, the night tour, which just restarted at the end of April, has received positive feedback from locals and visitors.
With these attractive programmes, the centre expects more visitors, especially those attending SEA Games 31.
On the occasion, an exhibition themed “General Van Tien Dung - famous General of the Ho Chi Minh era" is being organised, featuring more than 150 valuable documents and artifacts related to the General - a talented military expert.
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years of Vietnamese history and unique evidence of the Vietnamese civilisation during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
It is one of the attractive destinations for international friends who arrive in Hanoi during SEA Games 31./.