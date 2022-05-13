SEA Games 31: Table tennis competitions start
Six teams participating in the events are the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started on May 13 with men's double and women's double events, according to SEA Games 31's Organising Committee.
Six teams participating in the events, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam, are divided into two groups. In both events, the Vietnamese team is put into the same group with Thailand.
Competitions are taking place in three time frames, 10:00, 14:30 and 19:30. The first four matches at 10:00 will see the competition between Singapore and the Philippines and between Thailand and Cambodia in the men’s double, as well as between Thailand and the Philippines, and Singapore and Cambodia in the women’s double event.
At 14:30, Vietnamese players will meet Thai rivals in both men’s double and women’s double events.
At 19:30, Vietnam and Cambodia will compete in the men's double. At the same time, Vietnam will face the Philippines in the women's double.
Table tennis competitions are being held at Hai Duong Gymnasium in Hai Duong province until May 20. On the evening of May 14, an art performance will be held to mark the opening of table tennis events./.