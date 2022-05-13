Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines crush Malaysia at female’s indoor handball The Philippines trounced Malaysia 3-0 at the opening match of ongoing SEA Games 31’s indoor handball competition which started in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on May 13.

Culture - Sports U23 Vietnam has private training session prior to match with Myanmar The U23 men’s football squad of Vietnam had a private training session at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 11 afternoon to prepare for the third Group A match with Myanmar’s, according to the organising committee.