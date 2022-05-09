World SEA Games 31: Fan support at Thien Truong Stadium stuns foreign friends Matches of men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 are drawing large crowds of spectators, even in the absence of the home team Vietnam in some games.

ASEAN SEA Games 31: Philippines aims to defend SEA Games men’s basketball title Head coach of the Philippine men’s basketball team Chot Reyes has affirmed the goal of defending the country’s championship title at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam, which, if realized, would be the 14th time in a row.

World Indonesian delegation for SEA Games 2021 confirmed The Indonesian delegation of 499 athletes competing at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was officially inaugurated during an event held in Jakarta on May 8.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysian athlete proud to be first gold medal winner Malaysian diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri has won the first gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games after triumphing in the women’s 1m springboard individual at the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium in Hanoi on May 8 .