SEA Games 31: U23 Singapore hope for better match against Thai rivals
Singapore's coach Nazri Nasir, while pleased with his side's never-say-die attitude that earned them a point against Laos, have admitted that his players needed to improve.
U23 Singapore draws Laos 2-2 during their first match on May 7(Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore's coach Nazri Nasir, while pleased with his side's never-say-die attitude that earned them a point against Laos, have admitted that his players needed to improve.
Nasir was quoted by local media as pointing out the team's slow start in the opening exchanges, and lapses in concentration for each of the goals they conceded, as areas they need to rectify.
Nasir said Thailand's defeat will make them extra dangerous because "they will be even hungrier to beat us" during their match on May 9 afternoon at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh province.
There is also added intrigue to the game as the Thais could have ex-Singapore youth international attacking midfielder Ben Davis in their starting line-up again.
Davis, who was even called up for the senior Lions squad once but did not earn a cap, had defaulted his national service obligations in 2019, and opted to represent his country of birth. He was born in Phuket to a Thai mother and an English father and moved to Singapore with his family at age five before becoming a citizen four years later.
Meanwhile, Jordan Emaviwe described his dramatic late strike for the Singapore U23 team in their match against Laos on May 7 as "bittersweet".
At Thien Truong Stadium, the 1.92m defender extended his gangly left leg to jab the ball home in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level the score and help his team avoid an embarrassing defeat against a side traditionally seen as one of the region's minnows.
He said that he and his teammates watched the Thais' campaign opener against Malaysia, adding that they are all champing at the bit to put on an improved showing./.