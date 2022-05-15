Vietnam's Chinese chess squad secures a gold medal with 12 points after winning all six rounds in the team's blitz chess event. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Vietnam's Chinese chess team on May 15 secured an absolute victory in the team's blitz chess event, bringing home another gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



Four teams, namely Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and hosts Vietnam, competed in the blitz chess event with two players from each squad joining.



The Vietnamese team won the gold medal with 12 points after winning all six rounds. The Singaporean team won the silver and the Malaysian squad bagged the bronze with seven and three points, respectively.



On May 14, the Vietnamese squad won a gold medal in the team's fast chess event.

Pham Hong Khanh, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chinese Chess Federation, said Vietnam's Chinese chess team has fulfilled the target set for the Games but witnessing what is happening the squad can dream of higher achievements.



Kin Wai Seck, head coach of the Philippine team, said Vietnam is the strongest team in Southeast Asia. In Asia, Vietnam ranks second just after China so this result is understandable.



The players will continue to take part in the men’s and women’s standard chess categories at SEA Games 31 from May 16 to 20./.