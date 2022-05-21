SEA Games 31: Vietnam has the largest contingent of athletes
Vietnam sends a 1,341-strong delegation to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with 1,341 members, of whom about 950 are athletes, together with coaches, doctors and experts.
