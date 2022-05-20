SEA Games 31: Vietnam secure another gold in women’s kumite team
After three days of competition, Vietnam swept seven out of 15 golds, surpassing the target of four gold medals in the sport. (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – Four Vietnamese girls took the women’s kumite team gold on May 20, also the last competition day of karate at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Ho Thi Thu Hien, Hoang Thi My Tam, Nguyen Ngoc Ngoan and Trang Cam Lanh won the gold during a match in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
Indonesia bagged the silver, and Malaysia pocketed the bronze in this category.
Vietnamese athletes also won bronzes in the men’s kata team event and the men’s kumite team category.
In the men’s kata team, Indonesia brought home the gold, while Thailand fetched the silver.
The men’s kumite team gold went to Malaysia, the silver came to Indonesia, and the bronze was earned by Thailand.
After three days of competition, Vietnam swept seven out of 15 golds, surpassing the target of four gold medals in the sport./.