SEA Games 31: Vietnamese taekwondo team have good start with four gold medals
The Vietnamese taekwondo team won four gold and one silver medals in the very first day of competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.
Hanoi (VNA) -
In the mixed freestyle team poomsae event, the Vietnamese team, comprising three women and five men, scored 7.799 points to bag the gold medal.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese athletes surpassed those from the Philippines with 7.782 points in the men’s team poomsae event to win the second gold medal.
In the women’s team poomsae event, the Vietnamese team triumphed with a score of 8.016 points, higher than the runner-up of Thailand with 7.882 points.
The fourth gold medal came to Pham Quoc Viet with 8.049 points in the men’s standard poomsae event.
At the same time, Le Tran Kim Uyen brought home a silver medal at the women’s standard poomsae event.
Taekwondo competitions will continue in Hanoi on May 17./.