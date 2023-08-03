Second batch of fresh sugarcane to be shipped to US
Illustrative image (Photo: laodong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will export the second batch of 18 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to the US market in the coming time.
Businesses have strived to expand the export as part of the efforts to promote the development of the sugar industry.
In March, the first batch of 20 tonnes of fresh sugarcane from the northern province of Hoa Binh was delivered to the US.
Experts said that the product can bring high economic value and has huge potential for expanding exports.
Vietnam planned to ship about 300 – 500 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to foreign markets in 2023.
Hoa Binh first exported fresh sugarcane to Japan in 2020 with 5.7 tonnes and the volume rose to 300 tonnes in 2022, with orders from demanding markets such as the Republic of Korea, the UK and the EU./.