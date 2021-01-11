Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - Domestic air travel in Thailand has dropped by 60 percent since the start of 2020 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, said the Department of Airports of Thailand (DoA).

DoA Acting Director General Apirat Chaiwongnoi said the number of domestic passengers passing through the country’s 20 airports plunged from an average 30,000 a day before the New Year to 12,000, adding that the number of aircraft in the sky also fell.

Executive Vice President of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (ART) Tinnagorn Choowong said in Thailand, both domestic and international fights last year dropped 55 percent to 464,944, from 1.04 million in 2019.

From January-November 2020, foreign arrivals in Thailand slumped by 81 percent annually to around 6.7 million, compared to nearly 40 million in the previous year.

The Thai Government has designated 28 cities and provinces, including Bangkok, as “highly controlled areas,” while five provinces hit the hardest by re-emerging COVID-19, namely Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat, are put under maximum control./.