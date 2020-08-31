Business US plant quarantine expert to arrive in Vietnam on September 2 An expert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on September 2 to continue monitoring the treatment of fruit destined for the country, which recently underwent a hiatus due to COVID-19.

Business Finance ministry calls for drastic measures to boost public capital disbursement The Finance Ministry has asked for synchronous and drastic measures from the entire political system, ministries, agencies, and localities to step up the disbursement of public investment capital.

Business HCM City’s eight-month exports up slightly Ho Chi Minh City’s foreign trade totalled more than 60.48 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, down 0.03 percent against the same period of 2019.

Business Vietjet Air offers half priced fares to celebrate National Day Vietjet Air has teamed up with the five-star hospitality group Vinpearl offering half-priced fares and hotel stays in order to celebrate the country’s 75th National Day.