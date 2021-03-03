According to figures from the Education for Nature Vietnam, 16 of the country’s 25 primates are endangered. Fortunately though, hundreds of these vulnerable creatures now have a cosy home at the Cuc Phuong Rescue Centre for Endangered Primates. Wounds they picked up after escaping from traffickers are healed and meals and sleep are carefully monitored by centre staff.

Pangolins are among the most-trafficked wild animals. Taking care of the little creatures is a dedicated job. Indeed, staff at the Centre for Conserving Predators and Pangolins must collect a lot of ants and termites to feed them.

Le Van Hien used to be a wildlife hunter. He has now left his past behind and works as a guardian of langurs in Ha Nam province’s Kim Bang Forest. His daily job is to take photos of langurs to track their living conditions, remove traps laid by hunters, and notify rangers about cases of wildlife damage. His protection of the animals has paid off, with an increasing number of langurs being found in Kim Bang.

He was recently acknowledged as a nature conservation hero by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) Vietnam for his substantial contributions to preserving the langurs.

These people are like secret guardians of wild animals, as they all say they don’t seek prizes or recognition. Instead, they want one simple thing: to spread a message to the community about protecting wildlife./.

