Business THACO to unveil 28 new automobile models Vietnam’s Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO) will unveil 9 models of passenger cars, 13 models of trucks and 6 models of buses, said Chairman of its Board of Directors Tran Ba Duong in his New Year message to employees.

Business Vietnamese organic products garner attention at Biofach 2024 Vietnam has for the 7th consecutive year made its presence at the world's leading trade fair for organic food, Biofach, in Nuremberg city of Germany's southern Bavaria state.

Business Public offerings key to promoting corporate bond market: experts To promote the professional corporate bond market, one solution is to focus on widespread public offerings of corporate bonds rather than private placements, said experts.

Business Vietjet welcomes 105th aircraft Vietjet has welcomed the 105th aircraft to join its modern fleet, continuing its fleet development plan, and meeting all customers’ needs.