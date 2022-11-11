At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The fifth Republic of Korea-Vietnam Seminar for the Future was held in Seoul on November 10, attracting 200 participants.



Park Soo-cheon, President of the Republic of Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association said that after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's conference was organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of RoK-Vietnam diplomatic ties. Thus, most presentations at the event focused on achievements and prospects of RoK-Vietnam economic cooperation and the teaching of Korean culture to university students in Vietnam, aiming to explore new initiatives for long-term sustainable cooperation for the two countries’ young generations in the future.



In his congratulatory remarks sent to the event, Speaker of RoK’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo spoke highly of the role of organisations in promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. The organisation of the seminar reflects the rapid development of the two countries' relationship after 30 years of establishing diplomatic ties, he said.



Joo Ho-young, a member of parliament of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said that the exchange between RoK and Vietnam has been expanded on different levels after 30 years. The MP also expressed his hope that the two countries can strengthen their friendship through cooperation at a higher level in the future.



Two MPs, Do Jong-hwan and Kim Kyung-hyeop, agreed that Vietnam plays an important role in RoK's international cooperation and people-to-people diplomacy can attract the interest of all walks of life, regardless of their parties or political tendencies.

In his presentation at the event, Jeong Jae-wan from the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy highlighted achievements in trade and investment ties between the two countries.



He cited statistics that RoK's export turnover to Vietnam has increased 285 times, from 200 million USD in 1992 to 56.7 billion USD in 2021, and its imports from the Southeast Asian country increased more than 580 times in the period.



Pham Hong Phuong from the University of Languages and International Studies - Vietnam National University, Hanoi, emphasised the importance of teaching Korean culture to Vietnamese students who are learning Korean, saying it helps promote sustainable cooperation between the two countries in the future./.