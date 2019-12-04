Society HN presents honorary citizenship title to former Romanian Ambassador Former Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Valeriu Arteni was presented the title Honorary Citizenship of Hanoi on December 3 for his contributions to the capital city’s development.

Society International conference on gender opens in Hanoi Delegates from 18 countries and many international organisations are gathering in Hanoi for the 4th Gender Focal Point Conference, which is jointly held by the Colombo Plan Gender Affairs Programme and the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU).

Society Over 21 billion VND registered to fund Hue Festival 2020 The organising board of the Hue Festival 2020 on December 3 signed a sponsorship deal worth 8 billion VND (345,439 USD) with Carlsberg Vietnam Co., Ltd – the platinum sponsor of the festival.

Society Vietnam Mekong River Commission holds second plenary in 2019 The Vietnam Mekong River Commission (VMRC) held its second plenary meeting in 2019 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on December 3.