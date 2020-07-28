Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 28 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6pm of July 27 to 6am of July 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Health Meeting seeks solutions to curb spread of COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 to roll out measures preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Health HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.