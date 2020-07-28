Politics Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador A ceremony was held recently in Brazil to present a Friendship Order to Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam, for his contributions to bilateral relations.

Politics Congratulations to re-elected Prime Minister of Croatia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent congratulations to Andrej Plenkovic on the latter’s re-election as Prime Minister of Croatia.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community Since joining ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has actively contributed to the expansion of the bloc which now consists of 10 countries. They have worked together towards building ASEAN community.

Politics Singapore sees Vietnam valuable friend during COVID-19 To mark Singapore’s 55th National Day (August 9, 2020), Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong Siow Ping writes about Singapore’s growing Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, and how both countries have worked together to overcome challenges.