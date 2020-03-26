Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.
A worker shows people subject to quarantine the way to their quarantine area in Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.
Among the new Vietnamese patients, two men, aged 26 and 34, returned from the US; two men, aged 22 and 19, from the UK; and a 17-year-old girl returned from Thailand and had close contact with a person previously testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Da Nang city.
The South African patient is a 58-year-old woman who departed Seattle of the US and transited Taiwan (China) before entering Vietnam on March 21.
The French one is a 58-year-old man coming to Vietnam on March 12.
They are currently undergoing treatment in HCM City, Tra Vinh province, Can Tho city, Ha Tinh province and Hanoi.
Vietnam has recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours. Among them, 10 were quarantined upon their arrival, one is a doctor getting the virus from patients, and three spent some time living in the community before having test results./.