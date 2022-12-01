Illustrative image (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations will enjoy a seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) and four-day National holidays next year.



In a dispatch recently sent to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Government Office said that Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam agreed with the ministry’s proposals.



Accordingly, officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations will have seven days off from January 20 (Friday) to January 26 (Thursday) for Tet celebrations.



Meanwhile, the National Day break will span from September 1-4.

Other weekly and holiday breaks will be arranged in line with the Labour Code./.