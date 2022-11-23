Hanoi given facelift for upcoming Lunar New Year
Hanoi authorities are stepping up urban decorations and tree planting work to beef up the capital’s image and environment, particularly for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet – the longest and most important traditional event in Vietnam.
Accordingly, local districts have been urged to accelerate their planting of trees, including ornamental ones.
In the 2021-2025 period, the city aims to plant 3.5 million trees, of which 500,000 will be planted in urban areas.
In addition, attention is being paid to the completion of lighting systems for themed decorations in downtown public places, squares, parks, and roads.
The 2023 Tet holiday will be in late January next year.
Under a plan approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials, civil servants and workers of public agencies will have a seven-day Tet holiday, beginning January 20 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month) and ending January 26 (the fifth day of the first lunar month)./.