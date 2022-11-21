Hanoi proposes to pilot bicycle-sharing service in six urban districts
Young people use the public bicycle-sharing service in HCM City. The service has received positive feedback from locals so far. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed that the municipal People's Committee allow the Tri Nam Group to pilot a bicycle-sharing service in six inner districts.
Under the plan, the public bicycle-sharing service will be carried out over a period of 12 months in the six districts of Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Thanh Xuan, Hai Ba Trung, Ba Dinh, and Tay Ho.
As many as 94 rental spots and 1,000 bicycles, half of which are electric, will be put into operation. The total cost is about 30.2 billion VND (1.21 million USD).
The cost for each 30-minute use is 5,000 VND (0.2 USD) for a regular bicycle and 10,000 VND (0.4 USD) for an electric one.
The cost for the whole day will be 60,000 VND (2.4 USD) and 120,000 VND (4.8 USD), respectively.
Monthly and yearly tickets will be available. Rentals can be paid through bank transfer and e-wallet.
During the pilot period, the Tri Nam Group, the investor of the project, will get permission to use the sidewalks free of charge as a favourable condition for the development of the service, the department said.
The public bicycle-sharing service has been piloted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau city (Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, and Quy Nhon city (Binh Dinh province), and northern Hai Duong province. The model, which helps limit private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and protect the environment, has been warmly welcomed by both locals and tourists.
On March 22, the Hanoi People’s Committee assigned the Department of Transport to set up a project to develop public bicycle service in downtown areas of the city after the model got positive feedback from passengers in HCM City./.