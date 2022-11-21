Society Exhibition on life during COVID-19 opens in Hanoi A painting exhibition entitled “The Time We Live In” has opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi, displaying nearly 80 works by 40 artists in a variety of materials and styles depicting the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to the present.

Society Vietnamese form fifth largest group of foreign students in the US: Report According to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) annual “Open Doors” report, Vietnamese students now constitute the fifth largest group of foreign students in the United States, up from sixth last year.

Society Airlines told to improve security, service quality during Lunar New Year holiday The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered airlines to improve security, flight safety and service quality, including to minimise delayed and cancelled flights, while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures, during the upcoming 2023 New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society UNICEF promotes power of sport for development of Vietnamese children The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam has called on the community to promote the power of sport to drive inclusion; build skills, competencies, confidence and to support mental wellbeing of children and adolescents in Vietnam, on the occasion of World Children’s Day (WCD) (November 20).