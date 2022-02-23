Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Severe cold is causing damage in the northern region and in the north-central province of Nghe An, killing 1,862 cattle as of 5pm on February 22.



Northern provinces suffering the blow include those in mountainous areas like Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, and Bac Kan.



In Bac Kan, the cold has lingered since February 14, with heavy rains and temperatures dropping to 9 – 10, even 5 – 7 degrees Celsius in high mountains, between February 19 and 22. As a result, damage costing some 2.5 billion VND (109,517 USD) has been caused for traffic, farmed animals, and plants.



Meanwhile, from February 18-22, Dien Bien experienced an extremely cold and harmful weather with the lowest temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, causing the death of 163 cattle.





Feeding cattle on a cold day (Photo: VNA)

The extreme weather has also forced the closure of a series of schools in Son La for a few days.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as the north received an additional wave of cold air, the temperatures have continue to drop and the weather turned to a cold and dry state.



From February 23 to 24, the lowest temperatures in the Northern mountainous area are forecast to range from 8-10 degrees Celsius, event below 0 in high mountains with a possibility of frost and sleet. In the central region from Quang Binh to Thua Thien – Hue provinces, the lowest temperatures will remain at 11-14 degrees Celsius.





Frost covered Mount Vai Non in Cao Bang (Photo: VNA)

The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang has seen ice covering the tops of Mounts Phja Oac, Vai Non, and Ca Dam, with temperatures in these areas recorded at -2 degrees Celsius as of 11am on February 22./.