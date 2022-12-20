Scene of a landslide in Malaysia (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Severe flooding in parts of Malaysia has resulted in the displacement of over 56,000 people in five states, according to Government data on December 20.



State news agency Bernama reported that the worst-hit areas are along the east coast of the peninsula, with 17,326 flood victims from Kelantan state and 37,792 flood victims from Terengganu state evacuated to flood relief centres.

The river water in several areas in the affected states exceeded the danger level.

Other states affected are Pahang, Johor and Perak, with several hundreds being evacuated.



At the beginning of this year, Malaysia also suffered from the worst flooding in many decades, which claimed 50 lives and forced 125,000 people to evacuate. Total losses amounted to 1.45 billion USD./.