Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich calls on parties concerned to work together to solve disputes in peaceful atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich called on parties concerned to work together to solve disputes in peaceful atmosphere, with partnership spirit and for community responsibility while addressing the fifth plenary session of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 2.He stressed that the behaviour and actions of powers play an important role in this regard, saying they should take greater responsibility and set examples in international relations.The minister made the suggestions given security challenges and complex issues facing the region, including strategic competitions between countries, especially powers.The competition for strategic interests in Asia-Pacific is getting fiercer as the region has become more attractive thanks to its strategic and geographical location, he added.The competitions are taking place at both regional and global levels, and in various spheres, from politics and diplomacy to economy, trade, natural resources, environment and national territorial sovereignty, regarding both traditional and non-traditional challenges, Lich said.The minister emphasised that conflicts would lead to unexpected consequences and affect not only concerned countries but also the entire region and the world.He highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in integrating into the world, enhancing relations with other countries and protecting peace, stability and security in the region and the world at large.Regarding the East Sea issue, Lich appealed to concerned nations to abide by international law and show their responsibility and goodwill to build the East Sea into an area of peace, cooperation and development.He lauded progress made in negotiations of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), saying the early formation of a pragmatic, binding and effective COC would significantly contribute to maintaining peace, stability, freedom, security and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.Vietnam hopes that the concerned parties will enhance dialogues and consultations, and work together to manage risks and prevent conflicts.The country has joined hands with China and other relevant sides to promote the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, Lich said.He told other delegates that regional cooperative mechanisms led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) like the ASEAN Regional Forum, the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), the ASEAN Maritime Forum, and the ADMM-Plus, along with such mechanisms as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum and the Moscow Conference on International Security, have significantly contributed to controlling uncertainties and competitions, and preventing conflicts.-VNA