As a poor worker, doing whatever she can, Huynh Thi Bich Ngan in Thu Duc City can’t afford to by an ao dai or make her own. Upon hearing of the “Zero dong Ao dai” programme from an acquaintance, Ngan looked into it and received a much-longed-for ao dai.

“I have only ever worn regular clothes. When I go to a wedding, I wear jeans and a T-shirt, because I can’t afford an ao dai. I’m very happy to wear this new ao dai,” Ngan said.

The “Zero dong Ao dai” programme is being run by the Hai Trieu Ao Dai shop in Thu Duc City. Every day, the shop receives used ao dai from donors and turns them into new ones.

Doan Thi Nguyet, owner of Hai Trieu Ao Dai shop, said: “There are many disadvantaged people. We are happy to be a bridge between the donors of ao dai and those who want to receive them.”

In just 2 days, the “Zero dong Ao dai” initiative received more than 500 ao dai from sponsors. They not only bring joy to recipients and donors, but also contribute to preserving the traditional beauty of Vietnamese women.

The “Zero dong Ao dai” programme is open throughout the week from 9am to 7pm, so that anyone in need can visit. An old ao dai of one person can become a new ao dai of another, sending positive messages out to the community./.

VNA