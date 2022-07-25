Business Steel firms report declining profits in Q2 Many steel enterprises saw profits drop by up to 90% in Q2 of this year, amid plunging steel prices.

Business Further promoting Vietnam-Republic of Korea economic relations To promote trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese and the Korea-Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association recently organised the Vietnam - Korea Cooperation Forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Component 3 of SwissTrade programme launched The Innovation and Competitiveness Grant Facility (ICG Facility) of the SwissTrade programme will providing 10 – 15 selected small grant projects with funding of up to 150,000 USD each during a period of 12 – 24 months, heard a conference held in Hanoi on July 25.

Business Vietnam, Australia post record high in two-way trade Vietnam and Australia enjoyed strong growth in two-way trade in the first half of this year at 38.45% to 8.01 billion USD for the first time, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.