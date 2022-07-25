Sharp Corporation wants to build another large-scale project in Binh Duong
Japan’s Sharp Corporation would build another large-scale project in the southern province of Binh Duong, specialising in smart, high-tech products, its Senior Executive Managing Officer Yoshihiro Hashimoto has said.
Illustrative image (Source: EPA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Japan’s Sharp Corporation would build another large-scale project in the southern province of Binh Duong, specialising in smart, high-tech products, its Senior Executive Managing Officer Yoshihiro Hashimoto has said.
The electronics giant is running two projects in Binh Duong, one at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park I (VSIP I) and another at the expanded VSIP II, contributing to the global supply chain, Hashimoto added.
At a recent working session with provincial leaders, Hashimoto commended Binh Duong’s attractive investment environment, which, he said, satisfies Sharp’s requirements.
He called on Binh Duong to help with land, workforce and transport infrastructure for the new project.
Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung expressed his delight at the group’s investment expansion.
Binh Duong now counts 29 concentrated industrial parks, with a combined area of 12,662 hectares. The locality has increased investments in infrastructure, covering transport, water and electricity, to attract more investors.
It is also working to streamline administrative procedures, while paying more heed to personnel training and housing for workers.
In the first half of this year, the province lured more than 2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment./.