Politics Inspection Commission discusses disciplinary measures against violating organisations, individuals The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members for wrongdoings during its 17th session in Hanoi on July 13 and 14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 15.

Politics President requires thorough summary of 10-year implementation of Fatherland protection strategy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 15 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for building a project reviewing the resolution of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s 8th session on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy.

Politics EU attaches importance to ties with Vietnam: EC President The European Union (EU) always attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam, considering the country an important partner of the EU in the region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.