Japan wants to enhance comprehensive cooperation with central localities
Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Japanese government wants to promote comprehensive cooperation with Da Nang and central localities in Vietnam, Japanese Consul General Yakabe Yoshinori in Da Nang has affirmed.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 2022 Vietnam - Japan festival in Da Nang, towards the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973-2023), the Consul General noted that Da Nang, the starting point of the east-west economic corridor, is an important city in the Japanese government’s “free and open Indo-Pacific” foreign policy.
Da Nang is not only a centre of trade and logistics, but also a centre of security looking towards the East Sea, he said, stressing that the Japanese government wishes to enhance comprehensive cooperation in politics, economy, security and trade with the city.
With Da Nang’s strategic significance and deepened economic ties between the two sides, Japan upgraded its consular office in the city to the Consulate General last January, only two years after the opening of the office, instead of five for six years as usual.
According to the diplomat, the number of Japanese investors investing in central Vietnamese cities and provinces doubled over the past six years to around 300.
Despite COVID-19, Vietnam has remained an investment destination for Japanese enterprises, Yakabe said, adding that with an abundant, low-cost workforce, and cheap land lease costs, the region is a magnet for investors.
He also informed that Japanese retailer Aeon will build shopping malls in Hue and Da Nang cities.
The diplomat emphasised that the Japanese government is working hard to expand people-to-people exchange, from defence-security to economy, social affairs, culture and high-quality infrastructure development.
Japan also wants to step up cooperation by receiving more Vietnamese students and trainees, he continued.
For tourism collaboration, Yakabe expressed his belief that the number of Japanese visitors to the central region will increase as COVID-19 is now under control.
He said Vietnamese and Japanese agencies have discussed measures to increase direct flights, and the Japanese Consulate General in Da Nang is preparing for granting visas right in the city as soon as possible.
In the central region, the Japanese government is focused on Lien Chieu Port project, Yakabe, noting his hope that the engagement of Japanese firms in the construction, will help to implement the Japanese government’s support policy for Da Nang in high-quality infrastructure development./.