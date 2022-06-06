Domestic and foreign flights from/to Vietnam have carried an estimated 765.000 tonnes of goods so far this year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 40.7 million passengers, including 1.8 million foreigners, have gone through airports across the country so far this year, representing year-on-year rises of 56.8 percent and 904.6 percent, respectively, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



Meanwhile, domestic and foreign flights from and to Vietnam carried an estimated 765.000 tonnes of goods, up 30.6 percent from the same period last year.



Domestic carriers served 20.1 million passengers in the reviewed period, up 56.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Of them, 667,000 were foreigners, up 1.033 percent, while the increase of domestic travelers was 51.8 percent.



Airports across the country are expected to serve 87.8 million passengers and handle 1.5 million tonnes of goods in 2022, up 190 percent and 5 percent compared to 2021./.