Vietnam Airlines opens Nha Trang – Singapore route
A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 160 passengers aboard on June 6 landed in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city from Singapore, marking the opening of the air route.
Passengers from Singapore arrive in Nha Trang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 160 passengers aboard on June 6 landed in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city from Singapore, marking the opening of the air route.
With this route, Vietnam Airlines has become the first carrier in Vietnam linking the two destinations.
The airline schedules two flights per week, with those from Nha Trang departing on Tuesday and Sunday and from Singapore on Friday and Sunday.
This is the fifth route of the airline connecting the Southeast Asian country with Vietnam’s major cities. Earlier on June 1, it has launched routes linking the central coastal city of Da Nang and the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang’s Phu Quoc island to Singapore.
On July 1, Vietnam Airlines will begin operating flights between Nha Trang and the Republic of Korea’s Seoul with one trip per day./.