Travel Da Nang city welcomes 1,000 MICE tourists Da Nang city in central Vietnam welcomed 1,000 tourists joining a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) tour on June 1 at the BNI Leadership Team Summit 2022 with the theme “Better Together”.

Travel Flamboyant flowers showcase beauty in summer Flamboyant (also known as royal poinciana or flame of the forest) trees are mostly found in tropics and subtropics. Located in both a temperate and a tropical zone, Vietnam is an ideal land for the trees to grow. Therefore, they are planted widely across Vietnam. The trees are in full bloom in June.

Festival HCM City hosts first-ever fruit festival A fruit festival is underway along Binh Dong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8, as part of efforts to create waterway tourism products in the southern economic hub.

Travel Tourists to Hanoi surge in first five months of 2022 The capital city of Hanoi welcomed 6.53 million tourists in the first five months of 2022, more than double the figure in the same period last year.