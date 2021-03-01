Shopping online, a new trend amid COVID-19 pandemic
Online shopping has been increasingly welcomed by Vietnamese consumers since the outbreak of COVID-19. Even though the pandemic has now been largely brought under control, many have continued with this way of shopping due to its convenience.
Many online shopping apps were introduced during the COVID-19 outbreak, creating fierce competition between e-commerce platforms despite the market being relatively new.
Online shopping platforms are forecast to redefine Vietnamese people’s shopping habits even after the pandemic. Experts, however, have recommended that people follow prestigious brands to avoid counterfeit goods./.