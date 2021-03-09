Singapore Airlines first in world to pilot COVID-19 travel pass
Singapore Airlines said on March 8 that next week, it will use a coronavirus digital travel pass in a trial.
Singapore Airlines will be the first carrier in the world to pilot the coronavirus digital travel pass. (Photo: straitstimes.com)
This is the first airline to pilot the scheme as the pandemic-hit sector is seeking to recover.
The app, developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will store information on passengers' health, including whether they have had virus tests or vaccines, to streamline travel as borders reopen.
Singapore's flag carrier said it would offer travellers heading from the city-state to London between March 15 and 28 the chance to participate in the pilot if they have a phone operating on the iOS system.
Participants in the pilot scheme need to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests, and will be able to view their results and whether they are confirmed to fly on the app.
They will need to show their confirmed status in the app to check-in staff before their flight.
Several other airlines, including Air New Zealand and Emirates, have signed up to trial the app.
The coronavirus has plunged the aviation industry into its worst-ever crisis, costing airlines an estimated 510 billion USD in lost sales last year./.