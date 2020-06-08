In Singapore (Photo: AFP)

Singapore (VNA) - The Elections Department of Singapore on June 8 announced a detailed plan for safe polling and candidate nomination, as the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 38,000.



Accordingly, to avoid having large numbers of people descending on polling stations at the same time, voters will be allotted recommended two-hour slots for them to cast their ballot, which will be indicated on their hard copy polling card and also e-Poll card on the SingPass mobile app.



Some 1,100 polling stations will also be set up - an extra 220 - with election officials spread out at least 1m apart, so everyone can keep a safe distance from one another.



If COVID-19 fails to evolve, the general election is scheduled to be held in July.



As of June 8, Singapore confirmed additional 386 infection cases, bringing the total to 38,296, including 25 fatalities./.